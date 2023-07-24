Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Down 4.5 %

RCON stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Recon Technology by 846.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

