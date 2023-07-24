Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $14.04

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $14.61. Redfin shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 1,290,653 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. Compass Point upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 387.26%. The business had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Redfin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

