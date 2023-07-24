Redmond Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xylem Trading Down 0.0 %

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

XYL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.72. 354,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.75. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

