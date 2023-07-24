Redmond Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 246,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IRDM. Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,482.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

