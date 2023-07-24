Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $931,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $47,858,842.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,845,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $47,858,842.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NVR traded up $14.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6,259.68. 3,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,998.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,584.04. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,816.55 and a 52-week high of $6,474.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $116.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 408.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

