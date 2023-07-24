Redmond Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for about 2.7% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Markel Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,433.54. 6,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,020. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,356.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,340.87.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 77.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

