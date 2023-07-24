Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 110,315 Shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,315 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Intrusion worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Intrusion by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,902 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Intrusion from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Intrusion from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 56,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,361. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.27. Intrusion Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.77.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

