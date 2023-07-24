Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,739 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.33. 1,559,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,886. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.85 and a 200-day moving average of $122.65. The stock has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

