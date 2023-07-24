Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 45.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lear from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Lear Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.88. 85,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,327. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

