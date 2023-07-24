Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 527 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 174,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $69,642.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,145.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,374 shares of company stock worth $4,938,179. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,756. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.05%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

