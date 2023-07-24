Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.76.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,583 shares of company stock worth $7,152,921. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $6.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $329.75. 1,047,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,908. The stock has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.