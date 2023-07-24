Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 24th (BC, CSX, CVM, DSGX, FIZZ, GRVY, KNX, LECO, MLI, NS)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 24th:
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Viad (NYSE:VVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
