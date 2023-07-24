Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 24th (BC, CSX, CVM, DSGX, FIZZ, GRVY, KNX, LECO, MLI, NS)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 24th:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

