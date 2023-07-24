Reviewing Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -251.43% -68.23% -55.62% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -42.09% -33.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Dyadic International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dyadic International and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dyadic International presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 152.85%. Given Dyadic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dyadic International and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $2.93 million 18.29 -$9.73 million ($0.28) -6.64 Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.50 million ($2.43) -2.89

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monte Rosa Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyadic International

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced from C1-cell protein production platform. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; and strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U., as well as co-development and marketing agreement with Fermbox Bio Inc to design, Develop, and commercialize animal free alternative proteins and biomaterials The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as gout and Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.