Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 1,780,000 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 445.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780,000 shares during the period. SentinelOne comprises about 2.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.76% of SentinelOne worth $35,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $65,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,798,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 545,477 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 37.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of S traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.66. 580,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,086,807. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $171,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,222 shares of company stock worth $7,013,272. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

