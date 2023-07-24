Rheos Capital Works Inc. Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $92.19. 245,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.05.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,845.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

