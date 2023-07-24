Rheos Capital Works Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,400 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Option Care Health worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2,303.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.61. 106,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,657. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

