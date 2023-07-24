Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $20.13 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after buying an additional 211,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $838,863,000 after purchasing an additional 819,979 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.29. The company had a trading volume of 592,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,947. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.65. The company has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

