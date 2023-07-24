Rheos Capital Works Inc. Increases Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in BlackLine by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $381,262. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BL traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,151. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

