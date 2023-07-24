Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases Shares of 112,600 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 112,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,495,000. Salesforce comprises 1.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,102.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $198,309.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,102.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 971,684 shares of company stock valued at $206,084,097. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.53. The stock had a trading volume of 683,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 600.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.94.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

