Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.23. 195,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.