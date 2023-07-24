Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes $28.13 Million Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,126,000. Mobileye Global comprises 1.6% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.08% of Mobileye Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 243,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,994. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Recommended Stories

