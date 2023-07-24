Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,135,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.56. The company had a trading volume of 224,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,986. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

