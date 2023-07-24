Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Cut by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,238,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,166 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for approximately 5.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 5.17% of Roku worth $468,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Roku by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830 over the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.83. 1,572,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,788,048. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $89.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Stories

