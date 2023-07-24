Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $569.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $532.00 to $569.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.29.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.54 on Monday, reaching $494.84. 50,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

