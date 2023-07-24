Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,321,873. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.