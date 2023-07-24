Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.27.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

