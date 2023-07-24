Royal Bank of Canada Trims CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.22.

CSX Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.46 on Friday. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

