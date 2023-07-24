RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Hits $29,176.02 on Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $29,176.02 or 1.00322465 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $101.55 million and $37,469.58 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,480.67764075 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 29,728.19929286 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $38,352.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

