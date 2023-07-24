RTX (RTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. RTX has set its FY23 guidance at $4.90-5.05 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RTX to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RTX Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE RTX opened at $96.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. RTX has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average is $98.07.

RTX Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RTX by 64.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,494 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

