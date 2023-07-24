Rune Price Reaches $1.04 on Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Rune token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00003584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $20,444.17 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.04240048 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

