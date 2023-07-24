Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Position Raised by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Ryanair makes up approximately 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned 0.05% of Ryanair worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $8.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.53. 934,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,036. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

