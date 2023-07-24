Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $107.52

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $107.52, but opened at $101.75. Ryanair shares last traded at $100.31, with a volume of 194,791 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Ryanair Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 1.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 72,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Ryanair by 135.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 382,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 219,945 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $9,319,000. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

