Safe Bulkers (SB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million. On average, analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $359.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

SB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,164 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 122,730 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 194.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

