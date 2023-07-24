Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $114,550.45 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $114,550.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,255.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CRM traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,363,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 593.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.57.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $217,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Salesforce by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 859,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $181,631,000 after buying an additional 145,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.