Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,386 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 119.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Linde by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,130,000 after buying an additional 1,562,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,378,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.07.

Linde stock opened at $384.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $385.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.09.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.