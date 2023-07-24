Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 2,869 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $254.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.