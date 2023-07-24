Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 768 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.
International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- Is Ryanair Overbought? Earnings Say Not Likely
- Light & Wonder is Riding the Gaming Rebound
- Sirius-ly? Sirius XM Stock Squeezes 40% in 3 Hours
- Lilly Shares Up On Versanis Deal Amid Weight-Loss Drug Gold Rush
- AI Over? Is Slowdown in ChatGPT Traffic a Sign of AI Fatigue?
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.