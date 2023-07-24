Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises approximately 1.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.