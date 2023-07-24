Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 38.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RIG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Transocean Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $8.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.92. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

