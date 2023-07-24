Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.23 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

