Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $11.35 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

