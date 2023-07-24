Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after purchasing an additional 425,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,116,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,903,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,720,000 after acquiring an additional 141,329 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,111,000 after acquiring an additional 477,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

