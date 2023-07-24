Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $561,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $33.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

