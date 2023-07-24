Sargent Investment Group LLC Takes $753,000 Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
GLDM stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45.
