Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,092,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.3% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $67,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,620 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,562,000 after acquiring an additional 411,048 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,786,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,094,000 after acquiring an additional 702,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 286,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,526. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

