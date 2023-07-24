Savant Capital LLC Buys 338,402 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 700.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,402 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 1.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $28,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. LTG Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,428. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.72.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

