Savant Capital LLC Has $17.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,584 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $17,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 192.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,562,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $306,000.

VXUS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 203,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,717. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

