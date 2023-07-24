Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,175 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.34% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $49,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,137,000 after purchasing an additional 505,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,307,000 after purchasing an additional 237,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,031,000 after purchasing an additional 305,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 73,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,451. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

