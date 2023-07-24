Savant Capital LLC Sells 96,223 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,223 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $23,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $53.65. 250,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

