Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,252 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.37 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

